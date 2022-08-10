Check out this: Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is -17.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.14 and a high of $213.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TM stock was last observed hovering at around $156.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.26% off its average median price target of $187.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.96% off the consensus price target high of $195.98 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $147.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.94, the stock is -3.77% and -4.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -12.66% off its SMA200. TM registered -15.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.46%.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.22%, and is -6.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) has around 372817 employees, a market worth around $252.43B and $240.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.44. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.53% and -28.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toyota Motor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is 19.09% higher over the past 12 months.