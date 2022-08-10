Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) up 19.49% since start of the year

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) is 19.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.91 and a high of $158.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRD stock was last observed hovering at around $125.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $187.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.93% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.33% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.01, the stock is 8.06% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 9.00% off its SMA200. CHRD registered 73.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.73.

The stock witnessed a 15.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.08%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.70 and Fwd P/E is 3.85. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.82% and -20.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.80%).

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chord Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.00% this year.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.31M, and float is at 18.53M with Short Float at 15.50%.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brooks Douglas E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brooks Douglas E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $123.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20985.0 shares.