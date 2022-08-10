Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) is 118.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $7.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.88, the stock is 30.40% and 39.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 84.07% off its SMA200. CNCE registered 93.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.35%.

The stock witnessed a 40.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 145.71%, and is 12.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.90% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $320.68M and $32.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 167.70% and -4.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.69M, and float is at 32.59M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by van Heek Christi,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that van Heek Christi bought 10,526 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $49998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25651.0 shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Auchincloss Thomas G (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $4.75 per share for $28500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17625.0 shares of the CNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, ALDRICH RICHARD (Director) acquired 210,526 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 210,526 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 14.78% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 22.96% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 3.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.