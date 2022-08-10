Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -40.22% Change This Year

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is -40.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.46 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DENN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.56, the stock is 3.03% and 1.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -27.18% off its SMA200. DENN registered -37.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.68.

The stock witnessed a 8.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.39%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $575.33M and $429.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.10 and Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.06% and -45.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (66.50%).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denny’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.31M, and float is at 55.41M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Denny’s Corporation (DENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robinson Donald C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Robinson Donald C. sold 15,938 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $16.01 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Denny’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that WOLFINGER F MARK (President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $16.36 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the DENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, WOLFINGER F MARK (President) disposed off 9,877 shares at an average price of $16.39 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 796,771 shares of Denny’s Corporation (DENN).

Denny’s Corporation (DENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading -44.33% down over the past 12 months and Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) that is -3.14% lower over the same period. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is -35.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.