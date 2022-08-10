Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) on Track to Reach $40.00 in a Year

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) is -8.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.62 and a high of $34.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.21% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.59% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.62, the stock is 2.55% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 4.63% off its SMA200. DRVN registered 6.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.24.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.23%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.04. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.37% and -11.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 329.50% this year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.76M, and float is at 52.93M with Short Float at 5.91%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rivera Daniel R.,the company’sEVP & Group President, Maint. SEC filings show that Rivera Daniel R. sold 26,173 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $32.11 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42768.0 shares.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Rivera Daniel R. (EVP & Group President, Maint.) sold a total of 1,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $32.08 per share for $50013.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68941.0 shares of the DRVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Rivera Daniel R. (EVP & Group President, Maint.) disposed off 14,046 shares at an average price of $32.19 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 70,500 shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN).

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is trading 22.67% up over the past 12 months and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is -7.09% lower over the same period. Monro Inc. (MNRO) is -9.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.