Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Is Down -35.24% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is -35.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.27 and a high of $54.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDOT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.98% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.07% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.47, the stock is -11.34% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock -24.42% off its SMA200. GDOT registered -49.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.05%.

The stock witnessed a -8.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.46%, and is -15.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.39% and -57.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Dot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.80% this year.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.56M, and float is at 53.20M with Short Float at 6.04%.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS WILLIAM I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $24.88 per share for a total of $12440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70555.0 shares.

Green Dot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $25.16 per share for $12580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71055.0 shares of the GDOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Date Rajeev V (Director) disposed off 6,214 shares at an average price of $29.20 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 19,440 shares of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading -12.39% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -26.55% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -11.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.