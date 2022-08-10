HealthStream Inc. (HSTM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HSTM Stock Is Going Next

HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) is -10.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.51 and a high of $30.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.36% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.54% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.63, the stock is 0.65% and 8.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 4.22% off its SMA200. HSTM registered -21.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.80.

The stock witnessed a 8.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.07%, and is -4.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) has around 1074 employees, a market worth around $719.06M and $259.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.19 and Fwd P/E is 70.75. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.66% and -23.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HealthStream Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.00% this year.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.49M, and float is at 24.14M with Short Float at 1.81%.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCLAREN JEFFREY L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCLAREN JEFFREY L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $24.17 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13065.0 shares.

HealthStream Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that McQuigg Michael Scott (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $19.12 per share for $9560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5069.0 shares of the HSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, GORDON FRANK (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.02 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of HealthStream Inc. (HSTM).

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -73.00% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -6.73% lower over the same period.