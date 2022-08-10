Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Is Down -35.50% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) is -35.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.08 and a high of $51.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICHR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.52% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.03% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.69, the stock is -0.90% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -8.79% at the moment leaves the stock -17.82% off its SMA200. ICHR registered -36.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.25%.

The stock witnessed a 17.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.24%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $861.31M and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.42 and Fwd P/E is 6.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.84% and -42.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.50% this year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.59M, and float is at 28.03M with Short Float at 4.07%.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR.,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR. sold 12,249 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $26.85 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61090.0 shares.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that MacKenzie Iain (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $28.82 per share for $72050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15364.0 shares of the ICHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, MacKenzie Iain (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 12,838 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading -29.82% down over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is -26.71% lower over the same period.