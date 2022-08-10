Is Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) a good stock to buy now?

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is -5.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $34.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.6% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -25.05% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.76, the stock is 3.76% and 15.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 4.12% off its SMA200. RVMD registered -13.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.27%.

The stock witnessed a 8.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.51%, and is 16.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $26.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 68.75% and -30.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.16M, and float is at 60.69M with Short Float at 17.85%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schroeder Thilo,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schroeder Thilo bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Kim Lorence H. (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $20.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60500.0 shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Horn Margaret A () disposed off 1,145 shares at an average price of $17.75 for $20323.0. The insider now directly holds 63,779 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 13.42% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 22.96% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -66.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.