Kaman Corporation (KAMN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) is -25.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.94 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KAMN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $31.94, the stock is 5.27% and -1.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -17.12% off its SMA200. KAMN registered -24.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.22%.

The stock witnessed a 8.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.46%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) has around 2846 employees, a market worth around $883.46M and $695.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.45 and Fwd P/E is 14.43. Distance from 52-week low is 14.32% and -31.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Kaman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.60% this year.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 27.73M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Kaman Corporation (KAMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CALLAWAY E REEVES III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CALLAWAY E REEVES III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $34.92 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2712.0 shares.

Kaman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that CALLAWAY E REEVES III (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $43.07 per share for $43070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3531.0 shares of the KAMN stock.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -63.41% down over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 18.70% higher over the same period. The Timken Company (TKR) is -14.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.