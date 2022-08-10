Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is -8.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.44 and a high of $13.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAUR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.55% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.23, the stock is -2.89% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -2.83% off its SMA200. LAUR registered 30.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.54.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.18%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $1.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.62. Profit margin for the company is 35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.05% and -15.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.61M, and float is at 114.06M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM,the company’sDirector-by-Deputization. SEC filings show that COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 163,122 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Laureate Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) sold a total of 86,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $11.04 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LAUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) disposed off 114,889 shares at an average price of $11.45 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 250,000 shares of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 12.64% up over the past 12 months and TAL Education Group (TAL) that is -29.92% lower over the same period. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is -72.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.