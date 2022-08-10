Manchester United plc (MANU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -20.01% Change This Year

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is -20.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.41 and a high of $20.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MANU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $13.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.41% off the consensus price target high of $13.96 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.53% higher than the price target low of $11.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.39, the stock is 2.06% and -0.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -15.68% off its SMA200. MANU registered -29.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.00%.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.58%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Manchester United plc (MANU) has around 983 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $679.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.41% and -45.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Manchester United plc (MANU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manchester United plc (MANU) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.69M, and float is at 49.23M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Manchester United plc (MANU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is trading 14.20% up over the past 12 months and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) that is 44.96% higher over the same period.