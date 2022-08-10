Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 93.0% Upside

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) is -87.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $17.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -7.60% and -37.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43043.0 and changing -8.19% at the moment leaves the stock -82.79% off its SMA200. MIGI registered -92.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.92%.

The stock witnessed a -24.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.18%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 12.95% over the month.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $60.61M and $56.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.18 and Fwd P/E is 1.27. Distance from 52-week low is 21.22% and -95.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.13M, and float is at 56.47M with Short Float at 0.45%.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.