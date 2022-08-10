Open Text Corporation (OTEX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:OTEX Stock Is Going Next

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is -20.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.04 and a high of $55.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.95% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 17.76% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.83, the stock is -4.88% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -12.98% off its SMA200. OTEX registered -27.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.53%.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.58%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has around 14300 employees, a market worth around $10.92B and $3.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.05. Distance from 52-week low is 7.96% and -31.53% from its 52-week high.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Text Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.21M, and float is at 265.85M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -32.21% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is 10.81% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -4.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.