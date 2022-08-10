Positives for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) as stock gains in recent trading

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) is -72.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $45.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.39% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 50.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is 4.98% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -51.42% off its SMA200. BLI registered -88.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.61%.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.69%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $335.13M and $87.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.98% and -89.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.10% this year.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.70M, and float is at 57.59M with Short Float at 5.41%.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hobbs Eric,the company’s. SEC filings show that Hobbs Eric sold 7,531 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $4.97 per share for a total of $37429.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Berkeley Lights Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Hobbs Eric () sold a total of 123,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $4.31 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Hobbs Eric () disposed off 98,011 shares at an average price of $4.18 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 313,318 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI).

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -7.38% down over the past 12 months and Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is -27.17% lower over the same period. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is -73.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.