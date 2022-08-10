Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) is -39.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $18.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 34.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.82, the stock is 20.07% and 68.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73785.0 and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -1.49% off its SMA200. RAIN registered -51.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.96%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.07.

The stock witnessed a 56.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.45%, and is 18.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.19% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 263.72% and -58.36% from its 52-week high.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.20% this year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.12M, and float is at 14.87M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vellanki Avanish,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Vellanki Avanish bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $2.29 per share for a total of $57250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.47 million shares.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (Director) bought a total of 496,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $12.00 per share for $5.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.73 million shares of the RAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (Director) acquired 61,343 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 1,141,759 shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN).