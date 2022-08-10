Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) – The 10.56% Upside Potential Remains

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is -26.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.98 and a high of $55.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RRR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.92% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.81% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.25, the stock is 7.60% and 10.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.19% off its SMA200. RRR registered -1.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.20%.

The stock witnessed a 27.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.58%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $4.46B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.92% and -27.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.40% this year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.01M, and float is at 56.60M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Who are the competitors?

