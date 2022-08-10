Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.48% Change This Year

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.94 and a high of $64.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCI stock was last observed hovering at around $44.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $58.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.49% off the consensus price target high of $66.69 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 12.04% higher than the price target low of $51.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.02, the stock is -1.68% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -9.82% off its SMA200. RCI registered -11.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.26%.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.79%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $23.34B and $11.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.30 and Fwd P/E is 10.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.84% and -30.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rogers Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 505.00M, and float is at 352.96M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -6.95% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -55.78% lower over the same period. TELUS Corporation (TU) is 0.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.