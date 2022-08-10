Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) is -27.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $31.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is 3.67% and 11.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -2.54% off its SMA200. SBTX registered -83.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.80%.

The stock witnessed a 5.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.61%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 71.79% and -84.84% from its 52-week high.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.80% this year.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.11M, and float is at 33.91M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROOT JONATHAN D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROOT JONATHAN D bought 2,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $8.85 per share for a total of $17824.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2364.0 shares.