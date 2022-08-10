Sterling Check Corp. (STER) – The 17.33% Upside Potential Remains

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) is 8.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.65 and a high of $28.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STER stock was last observed hovering at around $19.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.43% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.32, the stock is 22.02% and 26.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 12.22% at the moment leaves the stock 4.84% off its SMA200. STER registered a loss of 11.71% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.03.

The stock witnessed a 32.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.04%, and is 13.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $694.49M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.09. Distance from 52-week low is 52.41% and -23.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sterling Check Corp. (STER) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sterling Check Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.97M, and float is at 72.17M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sterling Check Corp. (STER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUTHERLAND L FREDERICK,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SUTHERLAND L FREDERICK bought 43,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $15.20 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Sterling Check Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that SUTHERLAND L FREDERICK (Director) bought a total of 16,704 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $15.44 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the STER stock.

Sterling Check Corp. (STER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SAP SE (SAP) that is trading -35.66% down over the past 12 months and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) that is 16.89% higher over the same period. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is -20.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.