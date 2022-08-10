SUPV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Now

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) is -12.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.69% off the consensus price target high of $4.35 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -280.0% lower than the price target low of $0.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 13.85% and 11.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock -7.50% off its SMA200. SUPV registered -12.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.40%.

The stock witnessed a 28.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.64%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $284.46M and $801.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.55. Distance from 52-week low is 42.46% and -40.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.30%).

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is a “Sell”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.34M, and float is at 46.91M with Short Float at 0.86%.