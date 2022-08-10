These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) is -6.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $19.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DYN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.4% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.09, the stock is 4.64% and 40.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 16.25% off its SMA200. DYN registered -39.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.66%.

The stock witnessed a 29.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.33%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 157.91% and -42.36% from its 52-week high.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.50% this year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.07M, and float is at 50.85M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scalzo Richard William. SEC filings show that Scalzo Richard William sold 308 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $8.73 per share for a total of $2689.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26994.0 shares.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that HIGH SUSANNA GATTI (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 765 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $8.73 per share for $6678.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73003.0 shares of the DYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, McNeill Jonathan () disposed off 481 shares at an average price of $8.73 for $4199.0. The insider now directly holds 60,466 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN).

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading 49.12% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -36.04% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 39.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.