Things appear to be looking up for Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (NRAC)

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NRAC) is 1.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $9.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRAC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.87, the stock is 0.22% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 105.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.06% off its SMA200. NRAC registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.54%.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.51%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.08% over the week and 0.07% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 27.12. Distance from 52-week low is 2.71% and -0.30% from its 52-week high.

.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (NRAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.19M, and float is at 18.11M with Short Float at 0.29%.