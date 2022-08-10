Things appear to be looking up for The St. Joe Company (JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) is -23.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.80 and a high of $62.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $39.86, the stock is -2.09% and -5.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -18.96% off its SMA200. JOE registered -11.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.10%.

The stock witnessed a 1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.47%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) has around 528 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $286.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.24. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.45% and -35.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.88M, and float is at 57.22M with Short Float at 2.46%.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The St. Joe Company (JOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gonzalez Jorge Luis,the company’sPresident – CEO. SEC filings show that Gonzalez Jorge Luis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $41.32 per share for a total of $49584.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34842.0 shares.

The St. Joe Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Gonzalez Jorge Luis (President – CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $46.15 per share for $46150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33642.0 shares of the JOE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Gonzalez Jorge Luis (President – CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $50.71 for $50710.0. The insider now directly holds 32,642 shares of The St. Joe Company (JOE).

The St. Joe Company (JOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) that is trading -14.92% down over the past 12 months and Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) that is -36.45% lower over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is -13.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.