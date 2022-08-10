What should you know before buying stock in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) is -3.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.01, the stock is -5.52% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -3.21% off its SMA200. RCAT registered -36.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.49%.

The stock witnessed a -0.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.64%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $110.69M and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.67% and -52.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.70% this year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.07M, and float is at 34.82M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thompson Jeffrey M,the company’sChairman of the Board, CEO. SEC filings show that Thompson Jeffrey M bought 11,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $25069.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.7 million shares.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Thompson Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board, CEO) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $1.99 per share for $8965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.69 million shares of the RCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Thompson Jeffrey M (Chairman of the Board, CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $1990.0. The insider now directly holds 12,682,968 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT).