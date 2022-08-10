Why REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) is 4.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.69 and a high of $46.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.41% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -36.04% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.01, the stock is 6.25% and 26.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 17.86% off its SMA200. RGNX registered 4.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.76%.

The stock witnessed a 23.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.97%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has around 372 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $484.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.12. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.97% and -26.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REGENXBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.60% this year.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.11M, and float is at 37.90M with Short Float at 8.15%.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vasista Vittal,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vasista Vittal sold 17,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $35.19 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

REGENXBIO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $35.00 per share for $14000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $31.25 for $75012.0. The insider now directly holds 155,240 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX).