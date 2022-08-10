Why should you keep an eye on Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH)?

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) is 45.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.90 and a high of $178.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCH stock was last observed hovering at around $126.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.44% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.1% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.26, the stock is -5.72% and -13.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 4.89% off its SMA200. ARCH registered 111.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.86%.

The stock witnessed a -7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.73%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) has around 3303 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $3.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.62 and Fwd P/E is 3.83. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.64% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arch Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.40% this year.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) Top Institutional Holders

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHAPMAN JAMES N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHAPMAN JAMES N bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $123.10 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3224.0 shares.

Arch Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that BARTELS PATRICK J JR (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $125.58 per share for $62790.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4250.0 shares of the ARCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Ziegler John A. (Sr. VP & Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $145.80 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 14,577 shares of Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH).