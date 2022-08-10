Will CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is -30.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $12.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.93, the stock is 7.75% and -8.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -28.53% off its SMA200. CAMP registered -58.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$813.58.

The stock witnessed a 19.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.18%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $179.30M and $280.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.41% and -59.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CalAmp Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.72M, and float is at 34.55M with Short Float at 4.85%.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by B. Riley Asset Management, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that B. Riley Asset Management, LLC bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $4.21 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.23 million shares.

CalAmp Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that B. Riley Asset Management, LLC (Director) bought a total of 107,587 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $4.08 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.19 million shares of the CAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, B. Riley Asset Management, LLC (Director) acquired 274,207 shares at an average price of $4.14 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,081,572 shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 9.24% up over the past 12 months and Inseego Corp. (INSG) that is -68.94% lower over the same period. PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) is -33.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.