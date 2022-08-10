Will Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) is -15.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $8.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.6% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.81, the stock is 0.89% and -2.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -3.67% off its SMA200. GTX registered -4.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.45%.

The stock witnessed a -6.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.64%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $434.95M and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.02. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.39% and -20.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.50%).

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garrett Motion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.84M, and float is at 64.50M with Short Float at 6.10%.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times.