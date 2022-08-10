Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Track to Reach $107.00 in a Year

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is -10.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.43 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WWD stock was last observed hovering at around $97.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.63% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -24.16% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.09, the stock is 2.22% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -9.97% off its SMA200. WWD registered -12.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.52%.

The stock witnessed a 6.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.25%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $5.85B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.70 and Fwd P/E is 24.97. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.19% and -24.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodward Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.55M, and float is at 57.01M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Woodward Inc. (WWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DONOVAN PAUL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DONOVAN PAUL bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $94.71 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11100.0 shares.

Woodward Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that DONOVAN PAUL (Director) bought a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $92.46 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1100.0 shares of the WWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Blankenship Charles P (CEO and President) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $94.97 for $47484.0. The insider now directly holds 37,100 shares of Woodward Inc. (WWD).

Woodward Inc. (WWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -14.96% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 5.58% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -29.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.