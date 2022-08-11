Analysts suggest Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) could spike 44.55% in a year

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is -33.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.11 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNNE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.55% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.46% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.29, the stock is 10.06% and 14.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -11.48% off its SMA200. CNNE registered -29.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.47%.

The stock witnessed a 14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.58%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has around 12938 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $737.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 80.31. Profit margin for the company is -40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.08% and -36.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Cannae Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.30% this year.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.90M, and float is at 79.73M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannae Holdings, Inc.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $13.65 per share for a total of $18.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79.05 million shares.

Cannae Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Cannae Holdings, Inc. (Director) sold a total of 7,871,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $13.81 per share for $108.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80.41 million shares of the CNNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Cannae Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 16,165 shares at an average price of $10.64 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 25,450,559 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE).