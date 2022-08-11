Are we looking at the next big move in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is -20.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.86 and a high of $100.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXC stock was last observed hovering at around $75.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.21% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.07% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.93, the stock is -1.03% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80903.0 and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -1.00% off its SMA200. BXC registered 31.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.13%.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.84%, and is -5.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) has around 2053 employees, a market worth around $716.02M and $4.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.33 and Fwd P/E is 4.52. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.57% and -24.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.60%).

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 250.80% this year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.32M, and float is at 9.03M with Short Float at 4.94%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fennebresque Kim S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fennebresque Kim S sold 4,264 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $50.32 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Fennebresque Kim S (Director) sold a total of 3,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $53.02 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4264.0 shares of the BXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Fennebresque Kim S (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $53.66 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 7,319 shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC).

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 39.03% up over the past 12 months and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) that is 12.27% higher over the same period. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) is -52.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.