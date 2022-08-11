Are we looking at the next big move in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)?

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is -17.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.85 and a high of $63.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGBN stock was last observed hovering at around $47.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $48.28, the stock is 1.44% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.70% off its SMA200. EGBN registered -17.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.89%.

The stock witnessed a 2.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.15%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has around 507 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $359.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.95. Profit margin for the company is 49.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.64% and -24.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.10% this year.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.03M, and float is at 31.41M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is trading -9.25% down over the past 12 months and Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) that is 9.43% higher over the same period. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is -9.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.