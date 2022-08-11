Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BIP Stock Is Going Next

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is 1.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.81 and a high of $46.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIP stock was last observed hovering at around $40.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $41.01, the stock is 4.74% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 2.49% off its SMA200. BIP registered 12.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.01%.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.85%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.11 and Fwd P/E is 41.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.51% and -10.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 403.20% this year.

The shares outstanding are 458.00M, and float is at 457.92M with Short Float at 0.27%.

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 33.42% up over the past 12 months and TransAlta Corporation (TAC) that is -3.43% lower over the same period.