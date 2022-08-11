Check out this: Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) could be on the verge of a big rally

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) is -63.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $25.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRON stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 61.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is -0.06% and 17.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -40.71% off its SMA200. KRON registered -75.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.91%.

The stock witnessed a 7.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.99%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.23% and -80.21% from its 52-week high.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.35M, and float is at 47.91M with Short Float at 7.34%.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $3.78 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Kronos Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W (President & CEO) bought a total of 206,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $3.72 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the KRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W (President & CEO) acquired 90,931 shares at an average price of $3.83 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 303,411 shares of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON).

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -1.78% down over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 22.75% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 18.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.