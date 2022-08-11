Check out this: Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) is -14.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.94 and a high of $22.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $33.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.63% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.48% higher than the price target low of $24.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.04, the stock is 7.10% and 5.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -14.53% off its SMA200. SA registered -16.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.25%.

The stock witnessed a 25.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.99%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.34% and -36.81% from its 52-week high.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seabridge Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.10% this year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.25M, and float is at 67.10M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -20.72% down over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -15.09% lower over the same period. Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is -7.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.