Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Is Up 3.85% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is 3.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.91 and a high of $106.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIX stock was last observed hovering at around $100.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $114.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.37% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.86% higher than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.75, the stock is 8.20% and 15.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 13.36% off its SMA200. FIX registered 32.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.59%.

The stock witnessed a 21.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.34%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.49 and Fwd P/E is 17.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.30% and -3.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.97M, and float is at 34.91M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEORGE WILLIAM III,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that GEORGE WILLIAM III sold 16,371 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $104.23 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49931.0 shares.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Shaeff Julie (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 12,849 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $104.09 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22274.0 shares of the FIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Mercado, Pablo G. (Director) disposed off 2,475 shares at an average price of $101.43 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 11,998 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -51.05% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 48.82% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is -2.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.