eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) is -36.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMAN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 4.70% and 13.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 8.49% at the moment leaves the stock -32.47% off its SMA200. EMAN registered -70.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.56%.

The stock witnessed a 10.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.61%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $59.97M and $26.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.60. Distance from 52-week low is 49.88% and -72.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.80% this year.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.84M, and float is at 71.71M with Short Float at 3.54%.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koch Mark A,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Koch Mark A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $3087.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41666.0 shares.

eMagin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that SALTARELLI JOSEPH (VP) sold a total of 2,458 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $0.67 per share for $1636.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15692.0 shares of the EMAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Olivier Prache (SVP) disposed off 2,738 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $1823.0. The insider now directly holds 3,783 shares of eMagin Corporation (EMAN).

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is trading 65.23% up over the past 12 months and Kopin Corporation (KOPN) that is -71.03% lower over the same period. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is -35.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.