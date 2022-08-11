Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) – The 6.73% Upside Potential Remains

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is -16.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.21 and a high of $76.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IART stock was last observed hovering at around $54.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.16% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1.75% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.96, the stock is 1.88% and -0.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -11.08% off its SMA200. IART registered -19.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.98%.

The stock witnessed a 6.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.86%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $4.62B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.54 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.28% and -27.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.17M, and float is at 72.64M with Short Float at 5.86%.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy Raymond G.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Murphy Raymond G. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $55.78 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40825.0 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Mosebrook Jeffrey (SVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer) sold a total of 437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $56.77 per share for $24811.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8831.0 shares of the IART stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Evoli Lisa (Executive Vice President &CHRO) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $55.93 for $50337.0. The insider now directly holds 19,911 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -1.78% down over the past 12 months and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) that is -36.41% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -18.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.