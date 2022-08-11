Is Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) a good stock to buy now?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is -45.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.57 and a high of $256.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HELE stock was last observed hovering at around $130.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6%.

Currently trading at $132.04, the stock is -0.32% and -12.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -34.45% off its SMA200. HELE registered -44.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.61%.

The stock witnessed a -3.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.59%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has around 2146 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.78 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.85% and -48.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.86M, and float is at 23.71M with Short Float at 7.66%.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABROMOVITZ GARY B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $209.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6047.0 shares.

Helen of Troy Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Mininberg Julien (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $245.93 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 770.0 shares of the HELE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Grass Brian (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $221.50 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 45,543 shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -54.95% down over the past 12 months and Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) that is -50.65% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 2.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.