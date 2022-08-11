Is The Marcus Corporation (MCS) a good stock to buy now?

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) is -0.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.41 and a high of $22.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.75% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.82, the stock is 7.84% and 14.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 5.03% off its SMA200. MCS registered 15.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.22%.

The stock witnessed a 20.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.31%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $556.34M and $645.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2227.50 and Fwd P/E is 21.47. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.89% and -20.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Marcus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year.

The shares outstanding are 31.45M, and float is at 23.84M with Short Float at 14.79%.

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at The Marcus Corporation (MCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KISSINGER THOMAS F,the company’sSr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that KISSINGER THOMAS F sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $17.71 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95848.0 shares.

The Marcus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Marcus Gregory S (President and CEO) sold a total of 28,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $20.53 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Marcus Gregory S (President and CEO) disposed off 24,584 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 163,555 shares of The Marcus Corporation (MCS).

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading 15.40% up over the past 12 months and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is -25.45% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -10.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.