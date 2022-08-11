Iteris Inc. (ITI) down -26.25% since start of the year

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) is -26.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $6.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is 6.83% and 3.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -14.79% off its SMA200. ITI registered -54.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.24%.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.87%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $123.87M and $133.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.92% and -54.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iteris Inc. (ITI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iteris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.50% this year.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.40M, and float is at 42.02M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Iteris Inc. (ITI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mooney Gerard,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mooney Gerard bought 5,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $3.35 per share for a total of $19430.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53357.0 shares.

Iteris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Groves Douglas L (Senior Vice President & CFO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $3.40 per share for $17000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the ITI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Bergera J. Joseph (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.38 for $33800.0. The insider now directly holds 102,716 shares of Iteris Inc. (ITI).

Iteris Inc. (ITI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Calix Inc. (CALX) that is trading 30.01% up over the past 12 months and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) that is -26.69% lower over the same period.