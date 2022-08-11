Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:KRBP Stock Is Going Next

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) is -74.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRBP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 7.56% and -3.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 9.86% at the moment leaves the stock -64.01% off its SMA200. KRBP registered -88.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.86%.

The stock witnessed a -9.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.70%, and is 11.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.08% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.57% and -91.52% from its 52-week high.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.52M, and float is at 13.68M with Short Float at 5.28%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chiriva Internati Maurizio,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Chiriva Internati Maurizio bought 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $3.70 per share for a total of $10357.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.