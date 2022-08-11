Lennox International Inc. (LII) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is -23.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $182.85 and a high of $345.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LII stock was last observed hovering at around $243.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.39%.

Currently trading at $249.51, the stock is 8.31% and 15.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -4.33% off its SMA200. LII registered -26.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.69%.

The stock witnessed a 15.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.38%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $8.86B and $4.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.30 and Fwd P/E is 16.51. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.46% and -27.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.90%).

Lennox International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.60M, and float is at 31.81M with Short Float at 4.01%.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Lennox International Inc. (LII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sessa Daniel M,the company’sEVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Sessa Daniel M sold 2,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $243.40 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44156.0 shares.

Lennox International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Kosel Chris (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $205.16 per share for $41032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2297.0 shares of the LII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Zimmer Elliot S (EVP, President/COO Commercial) disposed off 1,035 shares at an average price of $214.19 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,443 shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII).

Lennox International Inc. (LII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is -23.35% lower over the past 12 months. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is -15.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.