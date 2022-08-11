monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) – The 20.44% Upside Potential Remains

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) is -54.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.75 and a high of $450.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNDY stock was last observed hovering at around $139.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $177.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.16% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.87% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.22, the stock is 30.90% and 29.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -27.04% off its SMA200. MNDY registered -38.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.83%.

The stock witnessed a 41.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.63%, and is 17.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has around 1064 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $357.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.69% and -68.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.98M, and float is at 30.35M with Short Float at 8.38%.