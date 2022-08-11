MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) is -44.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ML stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is 39.79% and 44.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 5.14% at the moment leaves the stock -17.47% off its SMA200. ML registered -77.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.45%.

The stock witnessed a 81.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.17%, and is 23.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 9.66% over the month.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has around 556 employees, a market worth around $546.66M and $207.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.31% and -80.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.30%).

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoneyLion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.70% this year.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Top Institutional Holders

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at MoneyLion Inc. (ML) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Choubey Diwakar,the company’sCEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Choubey Diwakar bought 32,942 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $1.49 per share for a total of $49008.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.77 million shares.

MoneyLion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Chrystal John C (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $2.06 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ML stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Derella Matthew (Director) acquired 123,243 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 171,089 shares of MoneyLion Inc. (ML).