nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is -6.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.19 and a high of $39.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11%.

Currently trading at $35.59, the stock is 6.90% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock 2.33% off its SMA200. NVT registered 7.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.80%.

The stock witnessed a 15.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.24%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.84 and Fwd P/E is 14.93. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.93% and -9.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

nVent Electric plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 677.80% this year.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.40M, and float is at 165.30M with Short Float at 1.33%.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERRIMAN RONALD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MERRIMAN RONALD sold 3,947 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $35.17 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34175.0 shares.

nVent Electric plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Parker Herbert K (Director) bought a total of 361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $33.78 per share for $12196.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17409.0 shares of the NVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, MERRIMAN RONALD (Director) disposed off 6,307 shares at an average price of $38.50 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 34,175 shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT).