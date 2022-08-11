Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is -20.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 11.27% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -19.02% off its SMA200. PHIO registered -56.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.79%.

The stock witnessed a 5.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.23%, and is 15.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 0.64. Distance from 52-week low is 27.74% and -67.27% from its 52-week high.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.00% this year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.56M, and float is at 13.54M with Short Float at 0.64%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dispersyn Gerrit,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Dispersyn Gerrit bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $1.63 per share for a total of $9780.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95281.0 shares.