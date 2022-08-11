Positives for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) as stock gains in recent trading

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) is -17.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.77 and a high of $24.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFST stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -12.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.86, the stock is 24.90% and 24.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 17.31% at the moment leaves the stock -6.30% off its SMA200. LFST registered -66.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.03%.

The stock witnessed a 37.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.05%, and is 9.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.34% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has around 6635 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $727.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.78% and -67.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.85M, and float is at 316.05M with Short Float at 3.01%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gouk Warren,the company’sChief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Gouk Warren sold 17,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.18 million shares.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Gouk Warren (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 68,904 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $7.00 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.2 million shares of the LFST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Lester Michael K. (President and CEO) disposed off 328,615 shares at an average price of $5.33 for $1.75 million. The insider now directly holds 23,148,931 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST).