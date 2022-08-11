RDNT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Now

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is -27.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.44 and a high of $35.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.43% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.04% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.83, the stock is 9.17% and 14.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 9.70% at the moment leaves the stock -7.14% off its SMA200. RDNT registered -35.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.81%.

The stock witnessed a 23.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.09%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has around 6756 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 113.70 and Fwd P/E is 37.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.79% and -38.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RadNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.30% this year.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.30M, and float is at 48.95M with Short Float at 3.75%.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at RadNet Inc. (RDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMES NORMAN R,the company’sPres and COO-West Operations. SEC filings show that HAMES NORMAN R sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $20.53 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

RadNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Gordon Christine Nayoma (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $20.61 per share for $41216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12497.0 shares of the RDNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Gordon Christine Nayoma (Director) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $20.47 for $18424.0. The insider now directly holds 14,497 shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading -5.11% down over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -14.10% lower over the same period. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -17.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.